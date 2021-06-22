In Catholic schools, ‘Faith is our rudder and Christ is our savior’

By William Crist | Superintendent of Catholic Schools

As this school year draws to a close we still wonder, “How does the story end?” Who would have thought that we would be where we are based on all that has transpired over the past 15 months? I can only offer thanks and appreciation to our students, families, teachers, staff, and administration who toiled over this time and persevered under extreme circumstances. We are certainly not back to normal and likely will not be back to those bygone days for some time yet. However, we’ve reached milestone upon milestone, furlong upon furlong, to get to where we are today. The future continues to brighten.

Special thanks to the teachers and administration who will be stepping away after this year to pursue new interests and take on new challenges — to all of you, I wish you blessings and peace, and most of all appreciation and thanks for your commitment to Catholic school education. You all have made a profound impact on the lives of students, young people who will eventually assume places as new leaders in our faith communities and our Church.

In a particular way, I would like to thank Leo Cosgrove, principal of Bishop Ludden Jr./Sr. High School; Jim Fountaine, principal of St. John the Evangelist; Barbara Sugar, principal of Trinity Catholic School; and Dr. Barbara Messina, director of Mission Effectiveness and Leadership Development. Each has made a significant, positive impact on their respective school and school community, and each has left a lasting impression on those whom they have encountered along the way.

I would be remiss without also recognizing the end of an era for one of our schools, St. Margaret’s School in Mattydale. For decades this parish school community has provided a high-quality education and faith-filled place for students to grow in their belief and understanding of Jesus Christ and our Catholic Church. With the consolidation of our two elementary schools in the North Syracuse area of our diocese, St. Rose of Lima has accepted students and families interested in continuing their Catholic school education. Thank you to all our educators, parents, and clergy who have fostered a Catholic school community in Mattydale for generations.

We are already looking forward to our new school year — more news on that in the coming weeks. As we draw this year to a close, we remember: Faith is our rudder and Christ is our savior. Enjoy a well-earned rest in the coming weeks. Peace and joy!