In memoriam Father Francis Young

Father Francis Young, a priest of the Diocese of Syracuse for more than 50 years, died Dec. 29 in South Carolina. He was 78.

The Baldwinsville native’s home parish was St. Mary’s. After graduating from Baldwinsville Academy and Central School in 1960, Father Young attended Resurrection College in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, and completed his seminary work at St. Bernard’s in Rochester. He was ordained May 16, 1970.

Father Young was assigned to Holy Cross in DeWitt as associate pastor and served in that position until 1973, when he began to work on the faculty at Bishop Grimes Junior/Senior High School. From 1981 to 1986, Father Young served as associate pastor at St. James in Johnson City and for the next two years, he served in the same capacity at St. Mary’s in Cortland. In 1988, Father Young began to serve as pastor at St. Paul’s in Norwich and in 1992, as associate pastor at St. Rose of Lima in North Syracuse. He served as administrator at St. Agnes in Brewerton from 2009 until his retirement in 2011.

A reflection on Father Young’s life and ministry will appear in a future issue of the Catholic Sun.