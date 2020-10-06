In memoriam: Father Robert D. Dwyer

Retired Father Robert D. Dwyer, 84, died unexpectedly Oct. 6. He resided at Transfiguration Monastery in Windsor, Broome County.

Father Dwyer attended Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School in Utica and then St. Francis de Sales High School. He completed his seminary studies at St. Andrew and St. Bernard’s in Rochester. He earned an M.S. in guidance and counseling from Syracuse University. He was ordained in 1962.

His assignments included St. Paul Parish in Norwich; Rome School for the Deaf; St. Peter’s, Rome; Rome Catholic Central High School; St. Mary of the Assumption, Rome; Rome Catholic School; St. Mary’s, Florence; St. Joseph’s, Oriskany Falls; St. Ann/St. Patrick, Parish/Williamstown; St. Mark’s, Utica; St. Patrick’s, Binghamton; St. Matthew, East Syracuse; St. John’s/St. Agnes Mission, Bainbridge/Afton.

His was pastor at St. Mark’s from 1990 to 1996. After taking a one-year sabbatical in Kenya, he served five months at St. Patrick’s as administrator and after that, as pastor at St. Matthew’s until 2003. He retired July 1, 2010.

His special assignments included Diocesan Commission for Ecumenism, Curia Legion of Mary, Rome Civil Defense, Rome Family Court, Director of the Permanent Diaconate, and Presbyteral Council Member.

“It’s been a wonderful life,” Father Dwyer told the Sun in 2010.

As of press time, funeral arrangements had not been finalized; visit thecatholicsun.com for updates. Look for a celebration of Father Dwyer’s life and ministry in a future issue of the Sun.