In memoriam: Father Mark Pasik

Father Mark Pasik, a priest of the Diocese of Syracuse for more than 40 years and pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Utica since 2008, died Aug. 30, the diocese announced. He was 70 years old.

A native of Holy Trinity in Utica and a graduate of Utica Free Academy, Father Pasik studied at St. Mary’s College and Ss. Cyril & Methodius Seminary, also studying at Utica College during his summer breaks from St. Mary’s. He later earned a master’s degree in theology from the University of Detroit and studied canon law at the Catholic University of America.

Father Pasik was ordained May 8, 1976, going on to serve as associate pastor of Sacred Heart in Utica, St. Peter in Utica, and St. Paul in Norwich, and as pastor of St. Casimir in Endicott, Transfiguration in Rome, and St. Mark in Utica. Father Pasik also served on the diocesan priest personnel committee, tribunal, senate, vocation committee and diocesan school board.

Celebrating his 40th jubilee in 2016, Father Pasik told the Catholic Sun he “felt very much stimulated by the Holy Spirit’s presence” in his priesthood. His covenant with the priesthood is forever, Father Pasik noted then, and he would rather have “the roller coaster of the priesthood” than driving ahead “with the sun in my eyes, falling asleep.”

Calling hours for Father Pasik will be held Thursday, September 3, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church, 440 Keyes Rd., Utica. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s.