In memoriam: Father Vincent Kelly

Father Vincent Kelly, a priest of the Diocese of Syracuse for more than 60 years, died April 25. He was 90 years old.

A son of St. Francis de Sales Parish and Schools in Utica, he studied at St. Andrew’s and St. Bernard’s seminaries in Rochester and was ordained for the diocese Feb. 2, 1957.

His service included ministry at St. Patrick’s in Clayville, St. Paul’s in Oswego, St. Mary’s in Baldwinsville, St. Peter’s in Rome, St. Ann’s in Manlius, St. Theresa in New Berlin, St. Mary’s in Clinton, and St. Joseph’s in Oriskany Falls. Father Kelly also served on the diocese’s Priests’ Personnel Committee and as chaplain to the Rome Fire Department. He retired in 2011.

When he was in fifth or sixth grade, young Father Kelly would set up an altar at home and “play priest,” making his sisters come in for “Mass” (complete with homemade envelopes!), he recalled in an interview with the Sun on the occasion of his 60th jubilee in 2017. He also enjoyed the privilege of serving as an altar server, something that helped his vocation, he noted then. The example of his older brother, Msgr. William Kelly, was an inspiration as well.

Funeral arrangements are as follows:

Friday, April 30: Rite of Reception of the Body at the Church at St. Joseph’s in Oriskany Falls at 2 p.m.; calling hours 4-7 p.m.; Vigil Service at 7 p.m. The Vigil Service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/Route20Catholic; those interested in attending the Vigil Service should RSVP to stjoesofalls@syrdio.org.

Saturday, May 1: Viewing at St. Mary’s in Clinton 9-10 a.m.; Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The Mass will be livestreamed at stmarys-clinton.com; those interested in attending the funeral Mass should RSVP to stmarysclinton@syrdio.org.

A reflection on Father Kelly’s life and ministry will appear in next week’s issue.