 International Exhibition of Eucharistic Miracles arrives in Southern Tier 

Dc. Gary DiLallo

Contributing writer

Our Lady of Good Counsel, Endicott, is hosting a partial exhibit of 25 panels from the International Exhibition of Eucharistic Miracles from March 13 to April 2 in the parish hall’s Father Hobbes Room.

The International Exhibition of Eucharistic Miracles is a traveling display of 169 panels, representing 150 Eucharistic miracles from around the world. Designed by Blessed Carlo Acutis, it contains an assortment of photographs and historical descriptions of Eucharistic miracles recognized by the Catholic Church that have taken place throughout the ages.

The panels take the viewer on a virtual visit to the places where the miracles took place. As a daily Mass attendee, Carlo wanted to share with the world his deep faith and belief in the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. As a result, he developed the website www.miracolieucaristici.org that catalogs Eucharistic miracles from around the world. He died of leukemia in 2006 and was beatified in 2020.

The exhibit allows viewers to learn more about Carlo Acutis, deepen their understanding of Eucharistic miracles, and connect in a special way to the Blessed Sacrament during the Year of the Eucharist.

Patricia and Daniel Mizerak, parishioners of Our Lady of Good Counsel, brought the display from Holy Cross Church in DeWitt after learning about Carlos Acutis from an article in Word Among Us. Patricia said it was her goal to spread the word on the Eucharist and make people aware of the numerous miracles that involve Jesus’ presence in the Eucharist.

Viewers can visit the exhibit on their own or by guided tour. The exhibit is open as follows: noon to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8- 10:30 a.m. Saturday; 7:45- 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon Sunday; or by appointment by calling the rectory, 607-748-7417.