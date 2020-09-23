Lions, Lambs, Knights … oh my!

Submitted by Deacon Gary DiLallo

Special to the Catholic Sun

MAINE — On Friday, Aug. 21, the planning and preparation began for the Saturday, Aug. 22, food giveaway. Over 150 boxes of food donated by CHOW were enhanced with donations of food from Most Holy Rosary Church parishioners who had also purchased apples, bread, and an assortment of packaged goods.

CHOW stands for Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse, a network of nearly 100 partner agencies.

“The generosity of the volunteers in both time and treasure was also impressive. What I found most uplifting was the two young people who worked filling the boxes for those in need,” said Fran Olsen, co-chair of the MHR Human Development Committee.

“The great need in our community is humbling, to see people walk over two miles for food when we are so blessed to have all we need and more,’’ said Olsen.

The West Corners Lions Club teamed up again with the Youth and Human Development Committee at Most Holy Rosary to conduct a drive-through food giveaway. Traffic control was provided by the Knights of Columbus 11161.“Our council has been looking for an opportunity to help the community during this COVID pandemic when Deacon Gary presented a perfect chance with the food distribution which utilized our expertise in traffic control and loading cars,” said Jim Bishop, K of C Grand Knight.

“There is such great need in our area. I feel it is our duty to do something about it. In giving, we also receive,” said Knight Matthew J. Karp.

By 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22, people were already lining up at the church parking lot to receive a box of food along with milk and dairy products as well as bread and apples.

As each vehicle drove through, the driver was instructed to open the trunk and the food was placed inside. The Lions and Lamb Mobile Food Pantry took to the road and delivered another 20 boxes of food and milk to several locations in Maine. The people, and especially the children, were most thankful.

“I am pleased to report the project was a success and we helped many people,” Lion Dave Rutowski said.

And the partnership continues

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, a chicken barbecue was prepared in the hall and parking lot at Most Holy Rosary.

“Eight of our Most Holy Rosary youth really enjoyed volunteering and working with the Lions Club at the chicken barbecue,” said Jean Krichbaum, a youth minister for MHR. “They packed up dinners and did some heavy lifting! Most Holy Rosary is blessed that our youth are always willing to serve our parish community and the community at large.”

“This event was successful and was a great partnership with Most Holy Rosary,” Lion Rutkowski said. “The Lions prepared chicken dinners that included baked beans, macaroni salad, roll, and dessert. Events of this nature are especially important to the West Corners Lions as proceeds are used to provide eyeglasses to school kids and senior citizens of families in the Maine-Endwell, Union-Endicott area.”

Deacon Gary DiLallo is the pastoral associate and business administrator at Most Holy Rosary Church in Maine.