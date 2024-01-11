Liverpool High School promotes inclusion and supports local mission

Students learn about the sanctity of life

By Eileen Jevis

Staff writer

In addition to the academic curriculum, John Sheridan and Nicole Taylor, special-education teachers at Liverpool High School (LHS), teach life lessons, leadership skills and teamwork. They are also the co-advisers for the I Am Norm Aktion Club, an international organization dedicated to celebrating diversity. The club, with more than 10,000 members worldwide, helps adults with disabilities become competent, capable, caring leaders through the vehicle of service.

The Aktion Club fosters inclusion through social activities, service projects and leadership-building activities, explained Sheridan. “Students with special needs collaborate with other students and community members to complete projects that benefit our area.”

In December, the club, with the help of the LHS Parent Teacher Student Organization, received a $2,000 Kohl’s Shopping Grant, which they used to purchase items for Joseph’s House for Women. Joseph’s House promotes the sanctity of life and the dignity of women by providing a nurturing home for mothers facing an unplanned pregnancy or homelessness.

Sheridan said that over the past five years, the club has received $5,000 in funding through the Kohl’s Giving Program, which supports organizations making a positive impact and addressing vital community needs. Staff members from Joseph’s House visited the school and explained how the organization assists young women who are pregnant and choose to keep their babies. “They shared success stories of young moms who were able to get back on their feet, graduate from high school, find employment and financial independence,” explained Sheridan. “Those in attendance learned about the life of a student who chose to keep her baby and how we could support her.”

Using the funds awarded through the 2023 Kohl’s shopping grant, students purchased items such as robes, bedding, pots and pans, vacuum cleaners and toys for the residents of Joseph’s House.

Lisa Hall, director of Family and Respect life Office in the Diocese said that although the initiative wasn’t a diocesan, parish or school event, she is grateful for those who are not afraid to live their faith in a public sphere. “This effort is a great example of living out your faith in public. I hope this will encourage more people to reach out and work together to support mothers and their children,” said Hall. “John’s group, which celebrates students with special needs, is in and of itself another beautiful way to value the gift of life. As is the work done at Joseph’s House.”

“God has given us the gift of an awesome life and we, in turn, are called to do what we can with our gifts and talents,” added Sheridan. “We are called to do his will to celebrate life no matter where he puts us and with whomever we are given the opportunity to serve.”