Local organization, partners provide back to school essentials for students and families

Submitted by Mothers and Children in Crisis, Inc.

On August 22, Mothers and Children in Crisis, Inc. sponsored its fifth Back to School event for children whose parents are involved in Onondaga County Family Treatment Court, Human Trafficking Court, or Syracuse Community Treatment Court. This year was different because of COVID-19, but also especially fruitful. More case managers participated to support the families they serve and we were blessed to serve as well. The Back to School event provided shelf-stable food, personal-care items, school supplies, and a brand-new outfit with shoes for each child. This year we served 66 children and 25 families!

We would never have been able to do this without the support of All Saints Church and their parishioners; Holy Cross Church and their parishioners; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Wegmans; and many community supporters. The giveaway took place at the All Saints Church parking lot (COVID-19 protocols followed) with volunteers from the MCC boards, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, All Saints parishioners, and the Syracuse Fire Department. For families that were unable to pick up at All Saints, volunteers delivered the items to their homes.

We are so blessed to be able to provide this service to families and are so grateful to all those who supported us in making this event a success. Thank you!

Mothers and Children in Crisis, Inc. Executive Board Members are Mary Jensen, President; Chris Larkin, Vice President; Linda Shaffer, Treasurer; Kathy Fanella; and Susan Holsapple. Advisory Board Members are Linda Mulrone, Meg Ksander, Peter Daino, and Liz Conklin.