Ludden varsity girls run into trouble at regionals

The Bishop Ludden girls basketball team’s season ended Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse where they lost a tough match to Section II champ Averill Park, 67-43.

Ludden, the Section III champion, couldn’t overcome Averill Park’s physical play, trailing 23-8 after the first quarter. Senior guard Kaitlyn Kibling led the Gaelic Knights with 17 points, closing out her scholastic career as the only Ludden player in double figures.

Ludden finished the season at 18-5, having ridden a nine-game winning streak into the Class A sectional regionals. (Photos courtesy Hal Henty)