Sister Christina Marie Luczynski, principal of Holy Family School in Syracuse, shared scenes from the school’s May 7 activities: “As is the tradition at Holy Family School, in the month of May our second-grade students attend and participate in the First Friday Mass and the May Crowning. Sadly, we missed that last spring and even though today’s was slightly different than those in past years, the children dressed in their First Communion clothes and it was still a special day for them.”