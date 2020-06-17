Meet the Class of 2020: Notre Dame High School

Graduation date: Friday, July 17
Location: Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School
2 Notre Dame Ln., Utica
Valedictorian: Danielle Cresci
Salutatorian: Hannah Bushey
The graduates are as follows:
Arijana Andelija
Ciana Blanchard
Peter Braick
Serenity Brothers
Nakijah Brown
John Buschmann
Hannah Bushey
Ngocmai Chau
Dylan Clark
Danielle Cresci
Matthew Digamus
Emily Dickinson
Samuel Donets
Samantha Fluty
Sofia Gardinier
Alexander Giehl
Anna Godlewski
Sophia Hartnett
Connor Hughes
Hannah Jacobs
Emily Kupiec
McKenna Larrison
Ellen Lyga
Kennedy McCoy
Duane Merry
Grace Monaco
Danielle Montalbano
Courtney Morse
Allison Murphy
Isabella Naegele
Thanhnhan Nguyen
Tran Nguyen
Jose Parrilla
Marissa Patterson
Tanaya Robinson
Molly Roefaro
Isabella Scholl
Reid Simpson
Robert Snyder
Caitlin Snyder
Evangelina Stoyan
Kyle Thomas
Daniel Van Meter
John Verenich
Rachel Williams
Yichen (Jossie) Zhou