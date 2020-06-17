Meet the Class of 2020: Notre Dame High School

Graduation date: Friday, July 17

Location: Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School

2 Notre Dame Ln., Utica

Valedictorian: Danielle Cresci

Salutatorian: Hannah Bushey

The graduates are as follows:

Arijana Andelija

Ciana Blanchard

Peter Braick

Serenity Brothers

Nakijah Brown

John Buschmann

Hannah Bushey

Ngocmai Chau

Dylan Clark

Danielle Cresci

Matthew Digamus

Emily Dickinson

Samuel Donets

Samantha Fluty

Sofia Gardinier

Alexander Giehl

Anna Godlewski

Sophia Hartnett

Connor Hughes

Hannah Jacobs

Emily Kupiec

McKenna Larrison

Ellen Lyga

Kennedy McCoy

Duane Merry

Grace Monaco

Danielle Montalbano

Courtney Morse

Allison Murphy

Isabella Naegele

Thanhnhan Nguyen

Tran Nguyen

Jose Parrilla

Marissa Patterson

Tanaya Robinson

Molly Roefaro

Isabella Scholl

Reid Simpson

Robert Snyder

Caitlin Snyder

Evangelina Stoyan

Kyle Thomas

Daniel Van Meter

John Verenich

Rachel Williams

Yichen (Jossie) Zhou