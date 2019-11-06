Missionary ‘sailing with faith’ in a world that’s ‘fragmented by violence’

Father Michael Bassano, a Binghamton native, has sent along to the Sun two poems related to his missionary work in South Sudan.

Amid the political uncertainties in a country that was hit by civil war in 2013, Father Bassano is a Maryknoller serving as the Catholic chaplain in the Protection of Civilians (POC) camp outside Malakal in the northeastern part of the country.

Of his poem “Transcended,” he writes:

“This poem speaks of the need to go beyond ourselves in serving others especially the poor in our world longing for peace and well-being.

“We pray for peace everywhere in the world and in South Sudan.”

COMPLETELY YOURS

Difficult to explain

through words alone

intuitive light within

brilliantly shone.

Of divine mystery

shining through all

raising us up

after every fall.

You are always near

we are your gift

on troubled waters

never wandering adrift

Hearing much needed

inner voice sound

mystics Teresa and John

now happily found

Relating the wisdom

so old and ever new

bidding me come

to live in you.

No longer afraid

inner strength to endure

whatever may come

resting secure.

Life is a journey

to unknown shores

sailing with faith

being completely Yours

Father Mike Bassano

TRANSCENDED

Reflecting on events

revealed today

watching children

innocently play

This World fragmented

by violence and hate

change must come

it’s never too late.

Need to rethink

what went before

forward looking

imagining much more.

Going beyond oneself

committed to believe

that only in giving

can we truly receive

Of what could be

joining hands together

as sisters and brothers

walking together.

Towards distant future

hopefully unfolding

with songs of peace

readily beholding

When at last

wounds are mended

finally becoming

self-transcended.

Father Mike Bassano