New chief of Foundation ‘passionate about philanthropy’

Editor’s note: Here is a Q-and-A with Beth Lynn Hoey (pronounced “Hoy”), CFRE, the new Executive Director of the Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse. Here are her replies:

Q: Tell us about your background.

A: I was born in raised in Rochester, N.Y. I moved to Syracuse in 1997. I live in Marietta with my husband of 27 years, Terry. We have four children: Gavin (23), Grace (21), Aidan (18) and Nolan (14). We also have 1 dog, 2 cats and 2 miniature donkeys.

I graduated from SUNY Geneseo in 1992 and have worked in the field of philanthropy for 29 years, most recently as the Director of Development for Francis House for 24 years. I also consult nonprofit organizations locally and throughout the country on nonprofit management, governance and development. I have been a CFRE (Certified Fund Raising Executive) since 2000.

Q: What principles do you live by?

A: I am a Franciscan through and through. I believe every person is of equal value. Dignity and respect are something that are due—not earned—for every person because they are a child of God. That is how I live my life; that is how I have raised my children; that is how I do my work.

I believe I am here to serve others. When your focus is on supporting others, you are more fulfilled, happier and healthier in body, mind and spirit.

My core is “joy rising.” Not a superficial joy, but joy of your heart and your soul. I believe that is my gift to share. There will always be suffering—we cannot avoid it because we are human and that is a part of life. However, we can experience the most sacred, loving moments during those times. That is the joy of the heart and soul—that is the presence of God. That is what I try to bring to others every day.

Q: Why this job?

A: I am passionate about philanthropy. It connects an individual with his or her values and how he or she wants to make a difference in the lives of others with the tools to make it happen. I get to facilitate that process and I am blessed to witness the most incredible moments of people lifting one another up.

I am proud to be Catholic and know the incredible generosity of the individuals in our area. I want to be a part of strengthening our community inside and outside of the church.

Q: Why are the Foundation and HOPE Appeal important to the diocese?

A: The Foundation was established in 2010 as a not-for- profit charitable corporation, to foster philanthropy throughout the seven-county diocese and to secure funding through the HOPE Appeal—special gifts and planned gifts to support the spiritual, physical and educational needs of our Church.

To me, the HOPE Appeal is faith in action. It is a time when our 116 parishes come together and support our ministries with a focus of advancing social justice, cultivating Catholic leadership and empowering parish communities. Every person does what they can, and together the impact is incredible.

Q: How will I promote the Foundation?

A: My job is not to promote the Foundation; my job is to serve our donors and the people we help through our ministries. I look forward to spending time with members of our diocese to find out how they want to make a difference in our community. I want every person to know how grateful we are for their gifts of time and financial resources. I want them to know they are touching lives every day in a transformational way. It is the people who are the church and I am here to help them connect with one another to lift up one another.