NYS Federation cancels hoop tourney of champions for boys and girls in 2022

Albany — The New York State Federation of Secondary Schools Athletic Association (NYSFSSAA) has announced the cancellation of its 2022 Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament of Champions.

The NYSFSSAA elaborated:

Fordham University, scheduled host of the 2022 Federation Basketball Championships, recently informed the Federation of its inability to host this year’s championship event. Following efforts of finding an alternate venue and attempting to meet the needs of all four associations’ COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, it was determined it would not be possible to host the tournament at a level that would benefit the participating students and schools.

“As we continue to address the impact of COVID-19, the Federation Executive Board continues to face challenging decisions impacting interscholastic athletics,” said Jim Foster, NYSFSSAA Executive Secretary. “We remain hopeful and optimistic the Federation Tournament of Champions will be held in March 2023 to bring the four associations’ best teams together.”

The NYSFSSAA boys tournament was held in Glens Falls for 30 years (1981-2010) while the girls tournament was held in Glens Falls for 16 years (1995-2010) before both were moved to the Times Union Center in 2012. In 2017, Glens Falls won the bid back for a three-year period before Fordham secured the bid in 2019. Fordham was scheduled to begin hosting in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in cancellations in 2020, 2021 and now 2022. Fordham has committed to hosting the event in 2023.

The NYSFSSAA Basketball Tournament of Champions features representatives from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA, in which the Catholic schools of the Diocese of Syracuse compete), the New York City Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL), Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) and the New York State Association of Independent Schools Athletic Association (AISAA) in Classes AA, A and B.