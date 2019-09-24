Obituary: Sister Beverly Hmel, IHM

Sister Beverly Hmel, IHM, (formerly known as Sister M. Philip) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Sept. 13, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa.

She was born on March 14, 1934, in Altoona, Pa., the daughter of the late Bartholomew G. and Thelma McClain Hmel. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 7, 1951, and made her temporary profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1954, and her final profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1957.

Sister Beverly served as a teacher at Most Holy Rosary High School in Syracuse from 1975 to 1978 and also at schools in Idaho and Pennsylvania. She served as a principal and an assistant principal, respectively, in Scranton and Altoona in Pennsylvania.

She received a bachelor of arts degree in education/mathematics from Marywood College, Scranton, and a master of science degree in education/English from the University of Scranton.

From 2017 until the time of her death, Sister Beverly served as a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence.

She is survived by a brother, Bart, of Altoona, Pa.; a sister, Barbara Knott-Chisko, of Altoona, Pa.; and nieces and nephews.

The funeral was Sept. 18 with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Residence. Interment followed at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, Pa., 18509.