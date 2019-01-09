Obituary Sister Geraldine Corkrey, CSJ

Sister Geraldine Corkrey, CSJ (Sister Raymond Marie), 86, died on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Provincial House, Latham. She had been a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for 66 years.

Sister Geraldine was born in Albany on Nov. 3, 1932, daughter of the late Raymond and Marie Goca Corkrey. After graduating from St. Ann’s Academy, Albany, she worked at First Trust Bank in Albany. On March 19, 1952, Sister Geraldine entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Troy; she pronounced final vows on Aug. 15, 1959.

Sister Geraldine received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in education, both from The College of Saint Rose. For 44 years, she served as teacher and principal in schools in the Albany and Syracuse dioceses, including in the Syracuse Diocese: St. Mary’s Home, Binghamton; St. Patrick’s School, Utica; St. John the Evangelist School, New Hartford; St. Peter’s School, Rome; and Bishop Grimes High School, Syracuse. In addition, Sister Geraldine served as associate administrator, director of environmental services, and co-coordinator of transportation at St. Joseph’s Provincial House and later as a volunteer.

Sister Geraldine was a woman of deep faith, strong will, and generous spirit. An excellent educator and administrator, she mentored many young Sisters as they learned their way in the classroom. With her encouraging word, contagious enthusiasm, and considerable expertise, Sister Geraldine was challenging in her guidance, kind in her feedback, and wise in her sharing of strategies. Her straightforward communication skills and her attention to detail aided Sister Geraldine in her roles as associate administrator and director of facilities at St. Joseph’s Provincial House where she earned the respect the staff and the gratitude of the Sisters. By her example, Sister Geraldine showed us how to live with goodness and strength and how to die with grace and courage, and she will be dearly missed.

Sister Geraldine is survived by her nieces and nephews and their families: Denise Leber, Geraldine Lawrence, Marianne Rother, Daniel Corkrey, and Patrick Corkrey; and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Raymond F. Corkrey, Jr. and her sister, Bernadette Stevenson.

Sister Geraldine’s Mass of Christian Burial was held Dec. 31 in the chapel of St. Joseph’s Provincial House.

Contributions in Sister Geraldine’s memory may be made to the Development Office of the Sisters of St. Joseph, 385 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham, N.Y. 12110.