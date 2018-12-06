Obituary Sister M. Jamesann McCue, IHM

Sister M. Jamesann McCue, IHM, of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Nov. 26 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa.

She was born on Aug. 15, 1928, in New York City and given the name Mary. She was the daughter of the late James and Anna Bennett McCue. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 7, 1952, and made her temporary profession of vows on Aug. 3, 1955, and her final profession of vows on Aug. 3, 1958.

Sister Jamesann served as a teacher at St. John the Evangelist Elementary School in Binghamton from 1958 to 1960. She also taught in Scranton; North Carolina; Florida; Lima, Peru; and Maryland.

From 2006 until the time of her death, Sister Jamesann was a prayer minister at Holy Family Convent in St. Petersburg, Fla., and later at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She received bachelor of science and master of science degrees in elementary education from Marywood College.

She is survived by the members of the IHM Congregation.

The funeral was held Nov. 30 with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Residence, Scranton. Interment followed at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, Pa. 18509.