Out & about: February 1 through 17th

March 2, 3, 4

Lenten Mission at Our Lady of Sorrows, 801 Main St., Vestal; 7 p.m. “Have you heard the Good News and enjoying the journey?” will be presented by Father Michael Carmola. Free. Please join us!

March 4, 11, 18

Tri-parish “A Taste of Alpha.” March 4: St. Francis, Bridgeport – Parish Center; March 11: St. Mary, Minoa – Parish Center; March 18: St. Matthew Community Room – St. Matthew’s School, East Syracuse; all sessions 6-8 p.m. Gather at our table and enjoy dinner and conversation about our Catholic faith. Alpha is a chance to explore life and the Christian faith in a friendly, open, and informal environment. Free. Please RSVP for each session you will be attending by emailing your name, number of people attending, and number of sessions you will be attending to smacidyn@syrdio.org.

March 15, 16, 17

Parish Mission at Sacred Heart Church, 8229 Brewerton Rd., Cicero; 6:30-8 p.m. “Life in the Spirit” will be presented by Chris Padgett. Each night Chris will share his story and lead us into a deeper relationship with the third person of the Trinity, the Holy Spirit. Free. For more information, contact Father Richard Prior at (315) 699-2752.