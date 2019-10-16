Out & about October 19 through 27

October 19 & 20

Book & Bake Sale for Haiti at St. Michael/St. Peter’s Church, 4791 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse. Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Used books and baked goods for sale. Proceeds will fund meals for children in the church’s sister parish in Haiti. For more information, contact Kate McMahon at (315) 214-1569.

October 20

St. Marianne Cope Fall Fest Celebration at St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church, 702 Columbia St., Utica. Mark the 7th anniversary of St. Marianne’s Canonization with a Prayer Service at Home Garden Shrine on Schuyler St. (10 a.m.), procession to Church (two city blocks) with statue of St. Marianne led by La Banda Rossa, Holy Sacrifice of the Mass (10:30 a.m.), food, fellowship, and entertainment “under-the-tent” on the church grounds. Free admission. All are welcome.

October 27

The music of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, presented at Our Lady of Pompei Church, 301 Ash St., Syracuse, 4 p.m. The Le Moyne College Jazzuits, under the direction of Carol Jacobe, and the Office of Campus Ministry, under the direction of Tom Andino, will present a third performance of their recent musical collaboration celebrating the 50th anniversary of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Guest artists Ronnie Leigh, Central New York’s legendary jazz singer, and New York City arranger, composer, and jazz pianist Scott Arcangel are returning for this performance along with various local instrumentalists. New for this performance will be the exciting addition of Solvay High School’s Vocal Jazz Ensemble, directed by CJ Oliver, and a cameo by Dr. David Rudari, Professor of Music at OCC. The program will feature music heard on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” newly arranged by Arcangel and Jacobe. Songs such as “What Do You Do With the Mad That You Feel?” and “There Are Many Ways to Say I Love You” will be sung by individual members of the Jazzuits and Solvay High School’s Vocal Jazz ensemble, and large combined ensemble numbers will feature classics like “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” “It’s You I Like,” and “It’s Such A Good Feeling.” Other musicians include Andrew Carroll, piano; Dr. Dan Skidmore, guitar; Joe Lorenz, bass; Maggie Mercer, Tracy Berner, Katie Ta, and Matt Ulrich, strings; and Joe Riposo, flute and sax. The concert is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit Cathedral Academy at Pompei and the Mister Rogers Foundation.