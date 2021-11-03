Parishes and Schools Celebrate All Hallow’s Eve

Skies were rainy but smiles were bright on Saturday morning at Holy Family in Fairmount where a Drive-Thru Halloween Event was celebrated. Father John Manno and a team of volunteers welcomed the community to the event, an outgrowth of pre-covid Trunk-or-Treat gatherings. Visit thecatholicsun.com for links to other area Halloween celebrations.

At Immaculate Conception in Fayetteville, Father Tom Ryan was costumed as the Minion leading his parish school’s parade on Friday. Parents and families were welcomed to the outdoor event and the students enjoyed snacks and special activities.