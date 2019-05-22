Paul DeFelice wins Sister Geary Award at Baldwinsville parish

St. Augustine’s Parish in Baldwinsville announced the presentation of the Sister Patricia Geary Christian Service Award to Paul DeFelice.

This is the 20th anniversary of the award, which is given to a member of St. Augustine’s Parish who exemplifies the beliefs held by Sister Patricia Geary: Christian service to others, a call to respect the dignity of all people, and a call to participate in the social mission of the church.

Sister Pat was a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and lived a life of community service and Christian service in action. St. Augustine’s was blessed by her example and leadership.

DeFelice has been a very active member of St. Augustine’s since he joined the parish with his wife, Luanne, in 2002.

St. Augustine’s Social Action Ministry is committed to providing services within the parish and the Syracuse community.

The Men’s and Women’s Shelters, Samaritan Center, St. Vincent’s Parish, and local jails have all received meals, donations, and visitations through Paul’s leadership as the chairperson for this ministry. He is also a member of ACTS, Alliance of Communities Transforming Syracuse, uniting faiths for the benefit of the Syracuse area.

Activities within the parish that DeFelice enjoys include retreats and the men›s group. All is done with dedication, humor, and joy.

DeFelice was gifted with a $1,000 award to be donated to a non-profit organization of his choice. He has decided to split the award among three non-profits:

Unbound is an international organization providing financial support to impoverished children and older adults through monthly sponsorship.

The Jail Ministry Program gives inmates at the Onondaga County Justice Center advocacy, spiritual support, and visitations.

Through volunteers, Tiny Home for Good is building 300-square-foot homes for people who are homeless.