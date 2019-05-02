Sister Diane Zigo receives Le Moyne service award

At Le Moyne College’s Spring Convocation April 10, Sister Diane Zigo, CSJ, received the Robert E. O’Brien, SJ, Service Award. Pictured are (left to right) Le Moyne President Dr. Linda Le Mura; Education Department Chair Dr. Stephen Fleury; Sister Diane Zigo, CSJ; and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Father Joseph Marina, SJ. (Photo provided)

Submitted by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet

On April 10 at Le Moyne College’s Spring Convocation, Sister Diane Zigo, CSJ, received the Robert E. O’Brien, SJ, Service Award. The Service Award is named in honor of Robert Emmet O’Brien, SJ, a longtime Le Moyne College faculty member who “demonstrated a unique gift for engaging each faculty person in service to the common community goals of education at Le Moyne College.” The award is given annually to a faculty member who has demonstrated a mature habit of exemplary service over at least a ten-year period.

The citation, accompanying the presentation of the award, reads: “Service is not a distinct category for Sister Diane Zigo, but rather an enduring disposition that guides her commitments and accomplishments in teaching, scholarship and living within academic, religious and civic community spheres.

“The titles of Sister Diane’s prodigious scholarly accomplishments resonate with the enduring themes of her service-orientated core: community-based, collaboration, partnerships, community engagement, locally and globally expanding circles, field-based, and university and school clinical partnerships.

“Sister Diane continually integrates service-learning and community engagement into nearly every education course she teaches. Former students acclaim the shaping impact of these experiences as they grow to embrace her belief that everyone can learn, and deserves to do so.

“Sister Diane promotes a culture of service in the department and for the College. Beyond the usual committee services, she has been a driving faculty force on the service learning advisory board, an invaluable member of the Carnegie Classification Committee and, most recently, faculty liaison for service-learning.

“A trustee at The College of Saint Rose, Sister Diane chairs the Pathways to Success Retention Scholarship Committee. She was also deeply involved in fund-raising and awareness-raising efforts on the board of directors of Hope for Ariang, a nonprofit organization that provides educational opportunities for children in South Sudan.

“Sister Diane’s service is rooted in her deep faith and tenets of her vocation. As a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet, she gladly assumes many responsibilities in her community, living her passion for social justice and care for others.”