Prayer assemblies, special events mark Catholic Schools Week at Immaculate Conception in Fayetteville

Immaculate Conception School in Fayetteville celebrated Catholic Schools Week with different activities each day and different themes like pajama day, sports day, Disney day and, on the last day, spirit day. Each morning during the week, a prayer assembly started the day with pre-K to sixth grade gathering in the school’s gym. Also scheduled were an open house and a vocation day with Father Zach Miller. Each class was scheduled to go bowling during part of the day. The living rosary was led by the sixth graders. A school Mass was set for Feb. 1, with Father Thomas Ryan as presider and homilist. Students from kindergarten to sixth grade served as readers, and one of the families bore the gifts. A third grader played violin as prelude to the Mass. The IC Cantors sang the school’s alma mater under the direction of music teacher Rebecca Matte. (Photos courtesy Caroline A. Calimlim)