Quick Questions About Lent with Msgr. Neal Quartier

This week with Msgr. Neal E. Quartier, Rector, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse

1. What does the season of Lent mean to you?

Lent offers me an opportunity to slow down and get more grounded in what is really important. It’s a time to deepen my relationship with the Lord which sometimes I do not give as much attention to due to the busyness of everyday.

2. Do you give something up? Do you do something extra?

During Lent I try to add more meditation time to my day. I try to start every day with 20 minutes of meditation and during Lent try to have another time towards the end of the day for another 20 minutes hoping that this will continue on after Lent is over. I also try to limit my time on social media and turn my phone off more and more to not be disturbed.

3. What’s your foremost childhood memory of Lent?

My childhood memories of Lent are Stations of the Cross, daily Mass and serving the Holy Week services at my parish.

4. On meatless Fridays, what is your go-to meal, parish fish fry or restaurant during Lent?

Since I eat very little meat fasting on Fridays is not really an issue for me. I try to eat more simple meals that I make myself.

5. How do you like to observe Holy Week?

Holy Week is of course very busy for parish priests but I find the beauty and simplicity of Holy Thursday, Good Friday very inspiring. The quiet and the silence are filled with God’s presence and energy.

Bonus question: What’s your favorite Easter morning treat?

(With a laugh) There are a lot of those Easter sweets that I’d love to have but I try not to.

