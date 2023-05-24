Reintroduction of the Precious Blood at Mass is at hand

Pastors may elect to reintroduce on the Feast of the Body and Blood of Christ

By Dc. Tom Cuskey

Editor

It was March 2020 when the term “pandemic” became part of our daily vocabulary and our lifestyles were immediately impacted, including our ability to worship. While churches slowly reopened to capacity and Mass attendance resumed, one aspect of our sacramental experience — receiving the Precious Blood — has not been available.

That will change starting the weekend of June 10 and 11, the Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ, but at the pastors’ discretion. Pastors will make this decision based on the ability and needs of the parish, taking into account pertinent liturgical norms.

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia announced to parishes last month that, given the easing of restrictions associated with the COVID-19 public health emergency, the distribution of the Precious Blood may be reintroduced into parish Masses at the pastor’s discretion beginning on the Solemnity.

Father Christopher Seibt, director of the diocesan Office of Liturgy and the R.C.I.A. and pastor of Divine Mercy Parish in Central Square and the Mission of Saint Bernadette, understands the challenges that reintroducing this species of Eucharist can pose.

“It’s been a while since we’ve done this, and it’s going to take some time to reintroduce it. Some parishes may be ready, but others might take some more time,” he says. “Some churches may select a Mass, like a special Mass on the weekend, to reintroduce the cup, or maybe at the most populated Mass. Others might try to do it at all of them.

“In either case, it’s going to take planning and also the reeducation and retraining of extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion,” Father adds.

Bishop Lucia, who also currently serves as the Pastoral Administrator at St. Margaret’s Parish in Mattydale, personally understands the delicate situation reintroduction poses as well.

“People have asked, ‘Why can’t we use the cup? We believe it is truly the Real Presence,’” he explains. “So, as bishop, I sometimes have to do a balancing act, because on the other hand, we have parishioners who are very fearful. I’m very much aware there will be people who still will not be comfortable with this.”

The Bishop also reminds parishioners of the core Catholic beliefs about the nature of the Eucharist.

“We truly believe that under either species, it is truly the Body and Blood of Christ, whether one receives the host, or whether one receives from the cup. I think that’s very important to remember.”

The Bishop recognizes that receiving under both species does constitute the perception of a fuller experience of the Eucharist, something that has developed more clearly since the Second Vatican Council.

“But even though it’s a fuller experience,” Bishop adds, “the fullness of our Eucharistic Lord is present in either one of the species.” Also, the pastor’s discretion in offering Eucharist in both forms is not new to the reintroduction but has always been part of the liturgical norms.

“There is something that is not optional to the priest, and it’s a good catechetical moment,” the Bishop points out. “The priests can decide whether Communion will be under both species; the priests can’t decide whether a person will receive on the tongue or in the hand.”

Health concerns surrounding reception of the Eucharist have been with us since long before COVID, especially during flu seasons. Bishop Lucia recounts a conversation with a physician who also served as a Eucharistic minister.

“He said, ‘The bottom line is, we just have to use common sense.’ Basically, if a person knows they’re sick, then you don’t receive from it (the cup).”

Bishop also suggests that each person open themselves to the bigger picture, especially as we experience year two of the Eucharistic Revival, the parish phase.

“Really reflect upon not just what Holy Communion is about, but what is the Mass about. When we come to the moment of Communion at Mass, what do we believe? What does this say to me?”

Father Seibt adds that we should “focus on entering into the sacrifice offered, offering ourselves with Christ and his one saving sacrifice, and appreciating this fuller symbol for what it is. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Father reminds us that patience and understanding should prevail during the reintroduction process.

“Focus on what is really taking place in the celebration of the Eucharist and on the gifts that we receive.”

