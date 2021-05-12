Section III Athletics set to use digital ticketing platform

Section III Athletics will be transitioning into an all-digital touchless ticketing platform for all events it hosts.

Among the 106 Section III schools are Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School in East Syracuse, Bishop Ludden in Syracuse, Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, and Notre Dame in Utica.

John Rathbun, Executive Director of Section III (www.section3.org), which is part of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, says in a news release:

“Understanding the changes in the way we deal with large-group events in today’s world, we’ve formed a new partnership with HomeTown Ticketing to provide a touchless ticketing service to our member schools, students, and spectators — starting with the 2021 spring sectionals that will be hosted by the higher seeded team.

“Although these events will be free this year, through HomeTown Ticketing, a complimentary ticket can be downloaded on your phone that will be required to gain entrance. This platform will support our schools to monitor guidelines developed by our local Department of Health and assist in contact tracing.”

HomeTown Ticketing says it is a digital-ticketing provider for schools, districts, conferences, associations, and colleges, with employees working remotely across the country and offices in Ohio, Texas, Utah, Florida, and South Carolina.

When a school hosts a Section III event, there will be a link that it will provide for reserving a ticket, Rathbun said.

“As we transition to a cashless ticketing system for all Section III sponsored events,” Rathbun wrote, “we are pleased to announce our new partnership with HomeTown Ticketing. During our consideration process, HomeTown Ticketing demonstrated the greatest ability to not just join us as a sponsor,” but also “to become a valuable resource for our member school athletic programs and their student athletes.”