Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet elect new leaders of province

Submitted by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet

The Albany Province of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet elected its new Province Leadership Team on June 13.

Sisters Margaret Mary Edic, Joan Mary Hartigan, and Diane Zigo will serve as full-time members of the team. Sisters Rosemary Casaleno and Kay Ryan will serve on the team as well as in another ministry. Sister Joan Mary will serve as Province Director and Sister Margaret will serve as First Councilor.

Sister Rosemary Casaleno, a native of Philadelphia, has a master of social work degree from Syracuse University and a background in clinical social work and youth ministry in the Syracuse and Albany dioceses. She is presently director of campus ministry at Binghamton University. Of her new ministry in leadership, Sister Rosemary says: “I am very excited about this endeavor to serve my sisters in a new and different capacity. My hope is that we will gently move into the future in the same spirit that guided our elections.”

Sister Margaret Edic, who was born in Utica and a member of St. Peter’s Parish, has a master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Hawaii. She has served in schools in the Albany and Honolulu dioceses and is presently a teacher at St. Mary’s School, Ballston Spa. Sister Margaret welcomes God’s call to serve in yet another way:

“Our recent chapter challenged us to respond to a world in need — ‘Go deeper. Journey farther. Respond boldly and creatively.’ The world cries out for our charism of unifying love. I look forward to the challenges and blessings of this new ministry, welcoming the opportunity to serve my sisters in a ‘new’ way.”

Sister Joan Mary Hartigan, a native of Albany, has a master of divinity degree from Yale University. She has served as director of religious education, campus minister and teacher of theology on both the secondary and college levels. Sister Joan Mary presently is the chief mission-integration officer at St. Mary’s Healthcare, Amsterdam. She is relying on God’s grace and the example of those who have gone before us:

“Our new team will stand on the amazing shoulders of all the CSJ community leaders who have gone before us. From them we learn how to be compassionate, courageous, and visionary. I pray for God’s grace to serve faithfully.”

Sister Kay Ryan, a native of Syracuse and St. Patrick’s Parish, has a master’s degree in pastoral ministry from Boston College. She has served as teacher, vocation director, and director of the Albany Diocesan Family Life Office and was also a member of a previous Albany Province Leadership Team.

Sister Kay is presently on the executive team of Shaker Pointe at Carondelet, Inc., in Watervliet, N.Y. She recognizes the gift of God’s ever-present faithfulness and the rootedness of our life together as Sisters of St. Joseph:

“I know God is faithful. We have one another, the rich experience of our history, mission, and charism. Knowing we are led by the Spirit and rooted in our lives together, we are capable of being creative about what lies ahead. I am humbled by your trust and grateful for the gift of you in my life.”

Sister Diane Zigo, a native of Greenfield, has a Ph.D. in English Education from the State University of New York at Buffalo and has been a teacher of English on the secondary and college levels, including in the Syracuse Diocese, Notre Dame High School in Utica. Sister Diane is presently an associate professor of literacy education at Le Moyne College. She looks forward to new ways of collaborating in order to bring God’s healing love to the world:

“It is very humbling to be entrusted with this service and responsibility to our sisters and congregation. I look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with our new team, all of our sisters, associates, and partners in mission and ministry as we continue to live our Gospel call to bring healing and love to our world’s urgent needs through our prayers, presence, and actions.”

The newly elected Sisters will begin their five-year terms on Aug. 2, 2020.