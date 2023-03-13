So, you were born on March 17th?

Bishop Lucia and others born on St. Pat’s Day are special folks

Two things about the statements made in this item are proven to be accurate and true: Bishop Douglas J. Lucia was born on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, and he was once a baby.

The rest of this, courtesy of the about-babies website Romper.com, is based on superstition, highly questionable science, folklore and fun. So, here’s what someone should be like if they were born on St Patrick’s Day:

They are well balanced: March 17 babies are sensitive and practical.

They will enchant you: Romper.com claims these babies grow into folks blessed with a “personality of magical sparkle.” We’re thinking leprechaun here.

They will be lucky: Of course they will. They have that “four-leaf clover” thing going for them.

They are full of deep thoughts. St. Patrick’s Day babies are “known for spirituality and passion.” Amen.

Now (and with a wink) we know why Bishop Lucia is the wonderful person he is. Happy birthday, Bishop; may your days be many and your troubles be few! And Happy Saint Patrick’s Day to all!