St. Camillus names new director of social services

The Centers at St. Camillus has named Mary Wassel, LMSW, LNHA, as its new director of social services.

Wassel has been active in the health care field for more than 25 years with a focus on long term care services. She received her bachelor of arts with a concentration in gerontology from SUNY Cortland and was integral to the first upstate New York student symposium on aging in coordination with SUNY Stony Brook.

Wassel received her master’s degree in social work with a concentration certificate in gerontology from Syracuse University and has worked in a variety of aging services, from adult day care, home care, and assisted living to Hospice, skilled nursing, and rehabilitation services in both proprietary and not-for-profit settings.

Wassel’s energetic approach to collaboration and leadership has gained her a reputation for being a champion for change. In former positions, she was actively involved with the Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) program, Mutual Aid Disaster planning initiatives, Value Based Program initiatives, palliative care and quality measure workgroups, as well as other quality initiative programs including GOLDStamp, ETTA, and implementation of the INTERACT program.

She has served on a number of boards of directors for long term care providers and was a selected panelist for SUNY Cortland Alumni to speak on careers in health care. Wassel is a 2014-2015 graduate of the LeadingAge NY Leadership Academy, where she served as a coach for four years.

Wassel’s passion is to provide long term care education and serve the community with a fresh, innovative outlook, as well as being part of a supportive interdisciplinary team.

For more information about The Centers at St. Camillus and its professional health care programs for adults, please call 315-488-2951 or visit www.st-camillus.org.