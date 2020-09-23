St. Camillus appoints new director of Nursing Services

The Centers at St. Camillus is pleased to welcome Katrina Seeley as its new director of Nursing Services for the skilled nursing facility, where she will oversee the nursing practice across all inpatient and clinical programs, including long term skilled nursing (continuing) care, short term rehabilitation, and the specialized care in Central and Upstate New York’s only state-certified Brain Injury Center.

With a collective decade of successful experience in nursing and health care management, Seeley specializes in long term care, critical care medicine, and advanced wound care. She has held positions responsible for clinical, operational, and quality leadership for nursing and clinical inpatient services throughout New York’s Capital district and Central regions.

Seeley received her undergraduate education at the State University of New York at Albany and is currently a master’s candidate. She is a diplomate of the American Professional Wound Care Association and is certified in Nursing Executive Practice.

She has received several honors and awards throughout her nursing career, including the Capital District Region’s esteemed Nurse of Excellence Award.

Seeley’s nursing career is dedicated to quality driven initiatives, and investing in and developing the next generation of nurses and health care professionals to become true leaders.

For more information about The Centers at St. Camillus and its professional health care programs for adults, please call (315) 488-2951 or visit www.st-camillus.org.