St. Francis of Assisi parishioners clean up park in Broome

In the spirit of Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si’ (On Care for Our Common Home), on Saturday, Oct. 16, over 40 members of St. Francis of Assisi in Binghamton showed up to their assigned location of Schnurbusch Park in Conklin to take part in Broome County’s Annual Riverbank Cleanup. The cleanups throughout the county were productive, finding more trash than expected. The combined effort is believed to have exceeded the goal of at least half a ton of garbage collected. This is one of the projects St. Francis of Assisi has taken on as a way to respond to the call of Laudato Si’. (Photos submitted)