An important announcement for St Joseph/St Patrick Church of Utica parishioners

Please be advised that, due to needed structural repairs, St. Joseph- St. Patrick Church, located at 702 Columbia Street, Utica will be celebrating all of its weekend Masses at St. Peter’s Church, 422 Coventry Avenue, Utica until further notice. All weekend Masses will be celebrated at the same scheduled times:

4pm Vigil Saturday

7:30am and 10:30am Sunday.

Additionally, the annual Saint Patrick’s Day Mass, originally scheduled for Saint Joseph – Saint Patrick’s Church on March 11th at 7:00 pm, has been moved to Mary Mother of Our Savior Parish, Our Lady of Lourdes Campus on March 11th at 7:15.