Statement of the Diocese of Syracuse regarding Reverend Paul Angelicchio

The Diocese of Syracuse issued the following statement Feb. 1:

Most Reverend Douglas J. Lucia has announced that Rev. Paul Angelicchio will no longer be on administrative leave and will return to his position as pastor of St. John the Baptist Church and Transfiguration Church in Rome N.Y., effective Saturday, February 1, 2020. Father Angelicchio was placed on administrative leave in November 2019 after being named in a civil lawsuit detailing allegations of sexual abuse between 1980-1981.

The Diocesan Review Board completed its canonical review of the allegation. Based on the information available at this time and the refusal of the complainant to cooperate in an independent investigation, the Diocesan Review Board was unable to substantiate the allegation. Bishop Lucia has accepted the Board’s findings.

It was previously reported that Father Angelicchio is a named defendant in another filed lawsuit seeking monetary damages for alleged sexual abuse in the late 80s. Prior to the filing of the lawsuit in August 2019, the Onondaga County District Attorney found the allegation not credible as did the canonical investigation completed in December 2016.

The Diocese of Syracuse remains committed to its cooperation with the District Attorneys’ Offices and all aspects of the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People. We continue to pray for and seek to assist all whose lives have been affected by child sexual abuse.