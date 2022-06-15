Statement on signing of abortion-related bills by Gov. Hochul

Following is a statement from Kristen Curran, director of government relations for the NYS Catholic Conference, on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signing of a series of abortion-related measures, as well as one aimed at harassing pro-life pregnancy centers:

“At a time when women and children need more support than ever, we are disappointed to see New York continue to focus on promoting abortion. This package of bills seeks to encourage abortion tourism, rather than helping women and children who may be in need. As a state that claims to value autonomy and choice, New York should stop presenting abortion as the best and only option for struggling women, and harassing any pro-life pregnancy center that may help women keep their babies. This abortion-or-nothing narrative only demeans women.”

The Catholic Conference represents the Bishops of New York State in public policy matters