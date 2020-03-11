SU chaplain adapts amid coronavirus concerns

Franciscan Father Gerry Waterman stands in his office at Syracuse University, where is is Catholic chaplain, in this Sun file photo.

By Renée K. Gadoua | Contributing writer

Syracuse University’s coronavirus policy means six students will miss out on a trip to Nazareth Farm, a Catholic service and retreat center in West Virginia. The university’s Catholic chaplain may also cancel campus Masses.

Syracuse University, which is on spring break March 16-20, announced March 10 that students should stay home for at least an extra week as faculty deliver online instruction. That will continue until at least March 30, when officials will decide whether to extend online classes.

