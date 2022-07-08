The Catholic Sun recognized in national media awards competition

The Catholic Sun, the official newspaper of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY, won four awards in the Catholic Media Association annual competition. All the 2022 awards came in the Newspaper Division, presented this week at the association’s conference in Portland, Oregon.

Winning entries include:

2nd place, Best Feature writing, Weekly, for “LeMoyne College 75th Anniversary” by contributing writer Renee Gadoua.

Renee’s story also took 3rd place in the category for Best In-Depth News, Special Reporting.

Sun Associate editor Tom Maguire had two winning submissions in the competition. He won 3rd Place in Best Feature Writing, Weekly, for “How about Lacing them up for a Vocation?” a story on vocation promotion within the Diocese. Tom also earned Honorable Mention for Best Story and Photo Package for the story “Counting on You,” about the Brady Faith Center Market activities.

Congratulations to Renee and Tom for their excellent efforts.