Synod Listening sessions take the process into Spring

Mar 9, 2022 | Local, Synod

Synodal Listening Sessions continue around the diocese.  The most recent schedule of remaining sessions is at right. Compiled, detailed notes from each session will be sent with others from around the world to Rome for the 2023 World Synod of Bishops.

Local sessions also will assist in planning our Diocesan Synod in the Spring of 2024.

Schedule updated March 9, 2022:

Sunday, March 13th

1:00PM

Seton Catholic Central High School, Binghamton

Wednesday, March 16th

6:30-8:30PM

St. Joseph’s Church, LaFayette

Sunday, March 20th

1:00PM

Notre Dame High School, Utica

Tuesday, March 22nd

6:30-8:30PM

St. Mary’s Church, Cortland

Monday, March 28th

6:30-8:30PM

St. Anthony & St. Agnes, Utica

Sunday, April 3rd

1:00PM

Bishop Harrison Center, Syracuse

Monday, April 4th

6:30-8:30PM

St. Joseph’s, Boonville

Tuesday, April 5th

6:30-8:30PM

St. John the Evangelist, New Hartford

Wednesday, April 6th

6:30-8:30PM
(Taize Prayer 5:45-6:30PM)

All Saints, Syracuse

Tuesday, April 19th

6:00-8:00PM

Christ Our Light, Pulaski

Wednesday, April 20th

6:30-8:30PM

Our Lady of Lourdes, Windsor

