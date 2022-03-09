Synod Listening sessions take the process into Spring

Synodal Listening Sessions continue around the diocese. The most recent schedule of remaining sessions is at right. Compiled, detailed notes from each session will be sent with others from around the world to Rome for the 2023 World Synod of Bishops.
Local sessions also will assist in planning our Diocesan Synod in the Spring of 2024.
Schedule updated March 9, 2022:
Sunday, March 13th
1:00PM
Seton Catholic Central High School, Binghamton
Wednesday, March 16th
6:30-8:30PM
St. Joseph’s Church, LaFayette
Sunday, March 20th
1:00PM
Notre Dame High School, Utica
Tuesday, March 22nd
6:30-8:30PM
St. Mary’s Church, Cortland
Monday, March 28th
6:30-8:30PM
St. Anthony & St. Agnes, Utica
Sunday, April 3rd
1:00PM
Bishop Harrison Center, Syracuse
Monday, April 4th
6:30-8:30PM
St. Joseph’s, Boonville
Tuesday, April 5th
6:30-8:30PM
St. John the Evangelist, New Hartford
Wednesday, April 6th
6:30-8:30PM
All Saints, Syracuse
Tuesday, April 19th
6:00-8:00PM
Christ Our Light, Pulaski
Wednesday, April 20th
6:30-8:30PM
Our Lady of Lourdes, Windsor