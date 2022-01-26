Diocesan Synod listening sessions resume this week

After a brief holiday hiatus—extended over safety concerns for the Omicron variant of COVID-19—the diocesan listening sessions for the 2023 World Synod of Bishops are back in full swing this week.

These sessions also will assist in planning our Diocesan Synod in the spring of 2024.

A full schedule accompanies this article, including those that were postponed earlier this month and have now been rescheduled.

In the Preparatory Document for the Synod, Pope Francis has pointed out that the purpose of the Synod is to “to plant dreams, draw forth prophecies and visions, allow hope to flourish, inspire trust, bind up wounds, weave together relationships, awaken a dawn of hope, learn from one another and create a bright resourcefulness that will enlighten minds, warm hearts, give strength to our hands.”

The diocesan session schedule can also be found at thecatholicsun.com and at syracusediocese.org/offices/diocesan-synod/.

Diocesan Synodal Listening Sessions Schedule (as of 1/27/22)

Tuesday, January 25th 6:30-8:30PM St. Paul’s Church, Rome

Wednesday, January 26th 6:30-8:30PM St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Baldwinsville

Thursday, January 27th 6:30-8:30PM St. John the Baptist Church, Syracuse

Monday, January 31st 6:30-8:30PM St. Malachy (Church Hall), Sherburne

Tuesday, February 1st 6:30-8:30PM St. Joan of Arc, Morrisville

(Holy Hour 5:30-6:30PM)

Thursday, February 3rd 6:30-8:30PM St. John the Evangelist, New Hartford

Monday, February 7th 6:30-8:30PM Holy Family, Syracuse

Wednesday, February 9th 6:30-8:30PM Holy Trinity Church Gym (Utica)

Monday, February 28th 6:30-8:30PM Christ the Good Shepherd, Oswego

Tuesday, March 1st 6:30-8:30PM Our Lady of Good Counsel, Endicott

Thursday, March 3rd 6:30-8:30PM Holy Trinity, Fulton

Tuesday, March 22nd 6:30-8:30PM St. Mary’s Church, Cortland

Wednesday, March 23rd 6:30-8:30PM St. Joseph’s, LaFayette

Wednesday, March 28th 6:30-8:30PM St. Anthony & St. Agnes, Utica

Monday, April 4th 6:30-8:30PM St. Joseph’s Boonville

Wednesday, April 6th 6:30-8:30PM All Saints, Syracuse

(Taize Prayer 5:45-6:30)

Wednesday, April 20th 6:30-8:30PM Our Lady of Lourdes, Windsor