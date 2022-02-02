Listening sessions continue to provide input for the Synod

After beginning the New Year by having to postpone four listening sessions due to the surge in COVID cases, we have been able to continue our journey throughout the diocese, listening to the hopes, dreams and concerns of the People of God in the Diocese of Syracuse. Though there is some repetition in what we are hearing, what strikes me is the depth of thought and prayer evident in those who attend, those who speak and those who have chosen to respond in writing. Whether offering a statement of love for the Church, for their parish, for the diocese … or offering a deeply felt concern, most of the people who have spoken or written have done so “freely, boldly, courageously” and respectfully.

Looking ahead a bit, during March and April, we will offer three “special listening sessions” for those who for whatever reason are no longer actively participating in the Church. The question, of course, is “How can we invite them?” How can we welcome them? How can we assure them that we want to hear their voices?

One way is for those of us who do participate actively in our parishes to be in touch with family and friends who are no longer active … to personally invite those friends and family members we all know who are no longer active … and maybe even offer to go with them.

More information will be coming forth in the next few weeks regarding the dates and locations of those special listening sessions.

The list of current listening sessions is provided below:

Diocesan Synodal Listening Sessions Schedule (as of 1/27/22)

