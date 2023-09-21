Syracuse University Catholic Center welcomes back students

They take time from busy schedules to celebrate their fatih

By Eileen Jevis

Staff writer

There is no question that students at Syracuse University manage rigorous course loads while balancing social and extracurricular commitments. However, as the new academic year begins, students also find time to practice their faith at SU’s Catholic Center.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, over 100 students gathered for 10:30 a.m. Mass, celebrated by Father Gerry Waterman, OFM Conv., SU’s Catholic chaplain. Father Gerry said another 100 would attend the 1 p.m. Mass at Hendricks Chapel. “Our Catholic community is alive and well at Syracuse University,” he said.

Fred Gullo is a sophomore at SU’s Falk College of Sport & Human Dynamics, majoring in sport analytics. He plans to double major in economics and pursue a master’s degree in data science. Gullo, who grew up in Fredonia in Western New York, said he attended a Catholic elementary school and was a congregant of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dunkirk. His challenging workload does not prevent him from attending Mass each week. “I enjoy coming to Mass. I feel like it’s a reset for the week that’s beginning. You can have a difficult week and then come to church and feel better about anything that happened,” he said. Gullo said the strong sense of community at the Catholic Center offers friendship and a connection to others through service programs and weekly Thursday night dinners and Mass.

When not attending classes and working on assignments, Gullo is an intern at SU’s Center on Disability and Inclusion and is involved in the First Year Players, a student-run organization that gives SU and ESF students the chance to get involved in student theater. The time Gullo spends at Mass gives him a sense of belonging and strengthens his spirituality. “When you come to church, oftentimes the readings pertain to what is happening in your life. It’s a powerful feeling,” he said. Gullo encourages everyone to attend Mass at the Catholic Center, even if they aren’t Catholic. He’s confident that they will hear a Gospel reading they can relate to. “For me, it happens every week. I think, ‘Wow, this is the story of my life.’ It’s enough for me to continue to come to church.”

Sunday Mass attendance at the Catholic Center is typically very good. A student shares a glimpse of a smartphone photo with Father Gerry Waterman, OFM Conv. A student enjoys a Father Gerry homily moment.

Like Gullo, Ainslee Santa Croce juggles academics, participates in student organizations, and spends time in rehearsals for the choir at Hendricks Chapel and the Catholic Center. Santa Croce is a junior majoring in music industry at the Setnor School of Music in the College of Visual and Performing Arts. She grew up in Newtown, Pa., immersed in a strong Catholic community. She said her faith helped her through some very difficult times.

When choosing a college, Santa Croce looked for an institution with a strong Catholic community. “I knew I would continue growing in my faith and wanted to surround myself with people who share my faith and my love for God.” Santa Croce attends various programs offered at the Catholic Center. “I’ve attended small group discussions that focus on Bible readings or stories about the saints. These in-depth conversations answer questions and help us form a closer relationship with God and the others in the group.”

“The students involved with the Catholic Center are some of the brightest and most inspiring people I have met,” said Santa Croce. “They are leaders in many other organizations on campus and are passionate about spreading kindness to all they encounter.”

Matthew Boylan is a junior at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF). The college has a long-standing partnership with Syracuse University and offers students many of the same opportunities and privileges as SU students. The Catholic Center considers ESF students an integral part of the congregation and encourages them to attend the available social, service and spiritual events.

Boylan is grateful to have found other students to join him in celebrating his faith. “What draws me to the Catholic Center is most certainly the community,” he said. “Nowhere else am I able to find people my age who celebrate our faith in the same way.”

Boylan, who grew up in Slate Hill, Orange County, spends his free time hiking, fishing and hunting. His love of nature drew him to ESF. He spent two semesters at the SUNY ESF Ranger School in the Adirondacks, and earned an associate degree in applied science. He is currently earning a bachelor’s degree in natural resource management.

Boylan said that as much as he enjoys the SU and ESF environment, he recognizes that like other college towns, it comes with a lot of temptations. “It’s important that I continue the faith traditions I practiced growing up,” he said. “The Catholic Center is extremely inviting and welcoming. I look forward to coming each week.”