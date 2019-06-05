Syracuse’s future shepherd meets members of his flock

1. Bishop-elect Lucia speaks with Mike Melara, executive director of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Syracuse, inside Catholic Charities’ Men’s Shelter Catholic Charities photo by Katherine Long 2. Concelebrates Mass with Bishop Robert J. Cunningham and several priests of the diocese (Sun photos by Chuck Wainwright) 3. The bishop-elect offers some remarks at the Mass; Bishop-elect Lucia (Sun photos by Chuck Wainwright) 4. Bishop-elect Lucia blesses Bennett McLoughlin and daughter Emeline following Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception (Sun photos by Chuck Wainwright) 5. Bishop-elect Lucia takes in the beauty of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. (Sun photos by Chuck Wainwright

