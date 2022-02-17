Bishop Grimes High School served as the host of the “Battle of the Bishops” on Friday evening, Feb. 11, as both the girls and boys varsity basketball teams of Grimes and Bishop Ludden engaged in Onondaga High School League play.

The Grimes’ Lady Cobras were hoping to avenge a buzzer-beater loss on a half-court shot by Ludden’s Elizabeth Gaughan in January but it wasn’t meant to be. The Ludden ladies posted a 56-49 win in this rematch in the evening opener, led by senior guard Kaitlyn Kibling’s 27 points and 9 rebounds. Junior forward Amarah Streif added 10 points for Ludden.

Grimes senior guard Jenna Sloan pumped in 22 points. Fellow senior Naywel Aiel added 16 points and 11 boards while junior guard Rosalie Vincent contributed 8 points and 10 rebounds.

In the nightcap, the Grimes Cobras evened the day’s tally with an 88-70 victory over the Gaelic Knights. Ludden’s Jaiden Holloman led all scorers with a 33-point performance in defeat.

Junior forward Deng Garang put in 32 for Grimes as part of a balanced offensive attack. Senior point guard Sylvester Seton added 18 for Grimes, junior forward Jon Corl had 15 and junior guard Erik Wall contributed 10 points to the effort.