Remembering Pope Emeritus Benedict VXI

On Dec. 31, 2022, the Vatican announced the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who left a lasting legacy over the course of his lifelong service to the Church and who, in 2013, became the first Roman pontiff in 600 years to resign the papacy.

Joseph Ratzinger was born April 16, 1927, in the Bavarian town of Marktl am Inn, the third and youngest child of a police officer, Joseph Sr., and his wife, Maria. Young Joseph joined his brother, Georg, at a minor seminary in 1939. His path from there as a student, theologian and shepherd would lead him to the pinnacle of leadership in the Catholic Church.

After spending more than 20 years as prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith during the papacy of Pope St. John Paul II, then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger succeeded John Paul as pope following the Polish pontiff’s death in 2005. Cardinal Ratzinger became the 16th pope to take the name Benedict. He reigned as the successor of St. Peter until his resignation on Feb. 28, 2013.