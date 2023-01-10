The Catholic Sun
Remembering Pope Emeritus Benedict VXI
On Dec. 31, 2022, the Vatican announced the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who left a lasting legacy over the course of his lifelong service to the Church and who, in 2013, became the first Roman pontiff in 600 years to resign the papacy.
Joseph Ratzinger was born April 16, 1927, in the Bavarian town of Marktl am Inn, the third and youngest child of a police officer, Joseph Sr., and his wife, Maria. Young Joseph joined his brother, Georg, at a minor seminary in 1939. His path from there as a student, theologian and shepherd would lead him to the pinnacle of leadership in the Catholic Church.
After spending more than 20 years as prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith during the papacy of Pope St. John Paul II, then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger succeeded John Paul as pope following the Polish pontiff’s death in 2005. Cardinal Ratzinger became the 16th pope to take the name Benedict. He reigned as the successor of St. Peter until his resignation on Feb. 28, 2013.
The Synod: listening gives way to conversation in diocesan gatherings
The synodal process, initiated locally in the diocesan listening sessions that took place in 2021 and 2022, has moved now to the next stage as the Universal Church prepares for its gathering in Rome later this year.
Sr. Katie Eiffe, the diocesan director for synodal planning, explains that this next step, the continental phase, “is really not unlike the purpose of the whole synod, which is to listen to listen deeply, to discern how the Holy Spirit is speaking to us, in this time, what the Holy Spirit is calling us to.”
Sr. Katie and Bishop Douglas J. Lucia met on a recent Saturday morning at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Baldwinsville with clergy and parishioners who primarily represented Vicariate 1 (northern Onondaga and Oswego County parishes). Subsequent meetings in other vicariates have been scheduled as well.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remembered with special diocesan Masses
“I join the Catholic community in mourning the passing of the 265th Successor of St. Peter whose only desire was to be a ‘humble worker in the vineyard of the Lord.’” With those words, Bishop Douglas J. Lucia called on all the faithful in the Diocese of Syracuse to pray for the repose of the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who passed away on December 31, 2022.
“His service in the Church spanned decades both as theologian and pastor and he had a key role to play in the Second Vatican Council as theological advisor to the bishops,” Bishop Lucia expressed in a formal statement. “Yet, the heart of his ministry would focus on being a true icon of Christ, the deacon – Christ, the servant.”
Epiphany liturgies engage with dramatic participation at Utica parish
To celebrate the Feast of Epiphany on the weekend of January 7 and 8, children at every Mass at St. Mary of Mount Carmel / Blessed Sacrament Parish in Utica assembled and offered gifts that asked for God’s blessings upon this new year.
These gifts were brought forth during the Gathering Rite and placed at the parish crèche. The gifts carried “star” tags that asked for blessings for the sick, dying, grieving, world leaders, immigrants, the church and the planet. Other blessing gifts included wishes for peace, love, faith, compassion, generosity, truth, wisdom, vision, holiness, gentleness and unity, among many others. Each child said a short prayer at the manger asking for the blessing.
Events in our Diocese
week of 1-12 – 1/25
Here is a listing of a few events of interest happening in our Diocese.
