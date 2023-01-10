Epiphany liturgies engage with dramatic participation at Utica parish

By Fran Perritano, contributing writer

To celebrate the Feast of Epiphany on the weekend of January 7 and 8, children at every Mass at St. Mary of Mount Carmel / Blessed Sacrament Parish in Utica assembled and offered gifts that asked for God’s blessings upon this new year.

These gifts were brought forth during the Gathering Rite and placed at the parish crèche. The gifts carried “star” tags that asked for blessings for the sick, dying, grieving, world leaders, immigrants, the church and the planet. Other blessing gifts included wishes for peace, love, faith, compassion, generosity, truth, wisdom, vision, holiness, gentleness and unity, among many others. Each child said a short prayer at the manger asking for the blessing.

The Offertory procession was highlighted with young men, mostly from among the church’s Burmese parishioners, dressed as kings who brought the Bambino their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

Epiphany is a time to celebrate the light of Jesus for Jews, Gentiles and all people. In many cultures, it is a time of gift giving and honoring the blessings that others have been for us.