‘The Light Is On For You’ during Holy Week

Parishes across the diocese will be open for the Sacrament of Reconciliation this Monday, April 11, for the annual Lenten “The Light Is On For You” campaign.

“The Light Is On For You” is an initiative of the Archdiocese of Washington and the Diocese of Arlington where Catholic churches across the United States are open for quiet prayer and Confession during the season of Lent.

The Diocese of Syracuse will be participating in “The Light Is On For You” in parishes between 4 and 7 p.m. this Monday. Because many priests have more than one parish to tend to, it is advised that you contact your local parish to be sure of the location and details of your church’s participation.

PREPARING FOR RECONCILIATION: An Examination of Conscience

For many of us in the wake of COVID, this may be the first opportunity to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation or Confession. To help you prepare, a sample Examination of Conscience accompanies this article. Other ideas—specifically for children, young adults, singles and more—can be found at usccb.org. Search for Examinations of Conscience.