They are our children!

Endicott parish lends support to Ugandan ministry

By Deacon Gary DiLallo

Contributing writer

The strength of a parish can often be found in the many diverse ministries offered for parishioner participation.

One such ministry at Our Lady of Good Counsel (OLGC) in Endicott is the education of young women in Iyolwa, Uganda. This outreach helps them overcome poverty and avoid traffickers who prey on and exploit them for profit.

Since 2015, the parishioners have donated more than $110,000, helping 50 young women through educational programs. Parishioner Diane Donahue, who was instrumental in establishing this ministry, said she is amazed at how it continues to grow and is overwhelmed that the girls themselves have improved their lives. For Diane, education is the key to success, although they have also provided food, housing and medical needs.

Parishioners are updated periodically with bulletin notes and a visible bulletin board display in the church atrium, showing the progress of the young women. Deacon Tom Harley said Our Lady of Good Counsel started out as a mission church of St. Ambrose and he is impressed that OLGC has taken on the mission support in Iyolwa. Diane’s husband, Bill, said, “I do the grunt work and support this lifesaving mission.” Recently, he watched the video of the education effort in Uganda. “It brought tears to my eyes to see all the good the parish is doing to support this mission,” he said.

Diane is proud of the achievements of the girls. Six have moved beyond poverty into positions of responsibility. Two have become nurses, one joined the convent and two began working in a factory. Another four have continued in advanced education.

This mission started locally with Safe Harbor and grew globally. The local Safe Harbor provides transitional living services and needed support for youth who are most at-risk for violence, trafficking, unemployment, homelessness, incomplete education and poverty. Services are designed to help young people make a successful transition to self-sufficient living while providing a safe living environment.

Father Richard Prior Jr., pastor, who inherited this established ministry upon his arrival at OLGC, said, “I have been impressed with the passionate level of commitment the community has towards the success of this outreach ministry. The parish finds great joy in seeing the success of these young women. The ministry reminds us that it is possible to make a difference even if you are thousands of miles away.”

Anyone who would like to support the cause can send monetary donations to Our Lady of Good Counsel, Attention UGANDAN Mission, 701 W. Main Street, Endicott, NY, 13760.