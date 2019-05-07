Three seminarians accepted as worthy candidates for priesthood

Seminarians Brendan Foley, John Leo Odour, and Dennis Walker stand with Bishop Robert J. Cunningham following the celebration of their Rite of Candidacy May 6, 2019. (Sun photo | Katherine Long)

By Katherine Long | Editor

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church rang with joyful applause May 6 as three diocesan seminarians were accepted as worthy candidates for the priesthood.

Brendan Foley, John Leo Odour, and Dennis Walker each publicly declared their intention to receive ordination during the Rite of Admission to Candidacy for Holy Orders, celebrated by Bishop Robert J. Cunningham. The rite brings the seminarians, currently ministering in parishes during their pastoral year of formation, one step further on their journeys to ordination.

In his homily, Bishop Cunningham reflected on the call to live as disciples of Jesus.

“We are all called to be disciples to the Lord, however the specific character of this call is unique to each person,” he said. “Brendan, Dennis, John Leo, your call to follow the Lord includes the invitation to follow him in the ministerial priesthood. Compelled by the love of Christ and strengthened by inner working of the Holy Spirit, you have arrived at the moment when you are to express openly your desire to be bound in Holy Orders for the service of God and humankind. This desire we shall receive with great joy.”

Called forth from the congregation of family, friends, and supporters, the three seminarians stood before the bishop and resolved to complete their preparations to assume ministry and to prepare in mind and body to give faithful service to the Lord and the Church. The congregation affirmed that resolve with thunderous applause.

Following the liturgy, the three aspirants received handshakes, hugs, and words of encouragement from numerous diocesan clergy and a sea of well-wishers.

Odour said he felt excited and “really happy to see all of my parish members here to support me.” Odour, a native of Kenya, credited his pastoral year parish, Our Lady of Hope in Syracuse, and its pastor, Father Chris Ballard, with teaching him more about kindness and culture.

“I feel like I’m welcomed, I feel like I’m part of the family of New York, of Syracuse, of the Diocese of Syracuse,” he said.

Walker also sang the praises of his pastoral year assignment, the linked parishes of Our Lady of Lourdes in Utica and Our Lady of the Rosary in New Hartford. The parishes are diverse, he said, with lots of different activities and demographics. “I’ve gotten a wealth of experiences from each of them,” he said.

Foley said he couldn’t help but feel humbled and grateful for the many people who came to support him — including a busload of parishioners from his home parish of St. James in Johnson City. “I will continue to count on their support,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to community where he’s spent his pastoral year, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. “It’s been pretty incredible to have a parish that’s so hospitable and welcoming to me and really encouraged me to get involved as much as I can. And learning from Father [Joe] O’Connor day in and day out — his authentically lived-out priesthood is one of the most important parts of this year for me.”

All three seminarians will spend the summer in their parish assignments, then return to seminary in the fall. Following two final years of study, their ordinations are anticipated to take place in 2021.

Foley’s parents, Dan and Pat, declared the evening a joyful one. “Certainly for us and I think for the whole diocese, too,” Dan said. “These are three great young guys who give reason for optimism and feeling good about the Church. They’re three outstanding young men.”