Trinity Catholic School observes Lent with prayer and thoughtfulness

OSWEGO — Trinity Catholic School recently engaged in several prayerful Lenten activities: Preschooler Rocco Scanlon (at bottom) sends a “Prayer Bubble” to God while praying for his grandma’s papa. Julia Burns (at right) removes a thorn from the Crown of Thorns. Each time a student performs a good deed, he or she is able to remove a thorn. And students are shown after participating in the Living Stations of the Cross at the school prior to the Easter break (below). (Photos courtesy Trinity Catholic School)