Trinity Catholic School observes Lent with prayer and thoughtfulness

Mar 31, 2021 | Local

OSWEGO — Trinity Catholic School recently engaged in several prayerful Lenten activities: Preschooler Rocco Scanlon (at bottom) sends a “Prayer Bubble” to God while praying for his grandma’s papa. Julia Burns (at right) removes a thorn from the Crown of Thorns. Each time a student performs a good deed, he or she is able to remove a thorn. And students are shown after participating in the Living Stations of the Cross at the school prior to the Easter break (below). (Photos courtesy Trinity Catholic School)

Related Articles


Website Proudly Supported By

Learn More