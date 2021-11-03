Utica procession commemorates 1917 events in Fatima

Holy Trinity Parish in Utica recently commemorated the October 1917 events surrounding the appearance of Our Lady of Fatima with a procession through the streets surrounding the Lincoln Avenue church. On May 13 of that year, the Blessed Mother appeared to three Portuguese children: nine-year-old Lucia Abobora and her cousins, Jacinta and Francisco Marto, ages 6 and 7. The appearances continued monthly until Oct. 13, 1917, when 70,000 people witnessed the miracle of the spinning sun. Participating in this procession were Holy Trinity pastor Father John Mikalajunas, staff members Father Joseph Moskal, Deacon George Spohr and Sister Julia Bargiel, as well as the youth and families of Holy Trinity and the Utica area. (Submitted photos)